Speaking at a press conference on annual activities, Rahimi said that 20,000 residences were damaged because of natural disasters during this period. “We have implemented 120 emergency and restorative projects,” he said.

The general director of financial and administrative affairs of the State Ministry for Disaster Management, Abdul Rahman Zahid, said that 20 provinces experienced floods and four other provinces experienced earthquakes over the last year.

Within the last year, at least 180 people were killed, and 310 others were wounded due to mines and unexploded ordnance, Noorddin Rustam Khil, head of the coordination of mine clearance at the State Ministry for Natural Disaster Management, said.