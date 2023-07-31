SHAFAQNA-The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has held an emergency meeting with the participation of foreign ministers from member countries to address recent acts of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark. OIC suggests proposals to deal with Quran burning at emergency meeting.

The Organization for Islamic Cooperation urged its member nations Monday to take action against countries that permit public burning or desecration of the Quran, including the recalling of ambassadors.

The organization’s 57 member countries should “consider taking any necessary decisions and actions that they deem appropriate in their relations” with Sweden, Denmark, and other countries that allow such incidents, including recalling their ambassadors, the statement said.

It encouraged civil society organizations in the member states to work with counterparts in countries where the Quran has been burned or desecrated to file local lawsuits “before taking their cases to international judicial bodies, where applicable.”

It also called for more efforts at outreach to combat Islamophobia, praising Kuwait for commissioning the printing of 100,000 copies of the Quran translated into Swedish for distribution in Sweden.

Brahim Taha expressed disappointment that no measures were taken

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha called on Sweden and Denmark to prevent Qur’an desecration and “expressed his disappointment that no measures were taken in this regard so far.”

“It is unfortunate that the concerned authorities claiming freedom of expression continue to provide licenses to repeat these acts contrary to international law, and this leads to a lack of respect for religions,” Taha said in remarks during the meeting.

Iran’s FM proposed dispatching OIC delegation to Sweden and Denmark

Iranian Foreign Minister deep regretted that some people insult beliefs and values ​​under the pretext of supporting the right to freedom of speech and are officially backed by certain European governments.

Hossein Amirabdollahian made the remarks addressing the extraordinary foreign ministerial meeting of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held via video conference on Monday.

Amirabdollahian, meantime, proposed dispatching an OIC delegation to Sweden and Denmark to meet with their respective authorities to express the deep concern and sensitivity of Islamic governments and Muslim community regarding the recent offensive actions and demand “severe punishment” for those engaged in hate-mongering and anti-Islam activities.

Iraq’s FM called for OIC to form a committee for talks with European Union

Iraq’s foreign minister called Monday for the Organization for Islamic Cooperation to form a committee for talks with the European Union over its member countries permitting the desecration of the Quran and to enlist volunteers to file lawsuits to halt the practice.

Fouad Hussein also called on the United Nations to “take measures to prevent these incidents.”

Hussein made his statement during an emergency online meeting of foreign ministers from the Jeddah-based organization to discuss recent incidents in which the Islamic holy book was burned or otherwise defaced at officially permitted protests in Sweden and Denmark.

Saudi FM calls on OIC states to take practical steps to confront Quran desecration

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has called on Organization of Islamic Cooperation states to unite in efforts to take practical and effective steps to confront protests involving the desecration of the holy Qur’an.

Prince Faisal said that the organization was responsible for defending the values of tolerance and peace, protecting and spreading the true image of Islam, and rejecting and combating intolerance and extremism.

Sources: abcnews, arabnews, IRNA, AP

