Pollution in Yemeni hospitals; Death of 4171 Yemeni babies in 5 years in only 3 hospitals

SHAFAQNA- Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed has discussed the situation of microbial contamination in Yemeni hospitals and the death of hundreds of Yemeni babies due to neglect of international infection prevention and control standards.

According to the official statistics of the Ministry of Health of Yemen, from 2016 to the end of last year, 4171 babies died in 3 government hospitals, Al-Sabain in Sana’a, Al-Jhumori and Al-Saeudi in the center of Taiz city.

The infant mortality rate in Yemen is 26 deaths per 1,000 births, which is much higher than the global average of 17 deaths per 1,000 births in 2019.

However, these indicators have worsened by the end of December 2022, Dr. Kabir Hassan, head of UNICEF’s health department in Yemen, emphasized that Yemen is one of the countries with the highest child mortality rate in the Middle East, and 60 children out of Every 1,000 births in this country die due to infectious diseases, inflammation, hospital pollution and lack of hygiene.

Dr. Taha al-Mutawakkel, Minister of Public Health and Population in Sana’a, admits that infant mortality is 50 percent of all child deaths due to respiratory diseases, diarrhea, and other causes, and 80 infants die every day.

