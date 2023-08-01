Egypt: Al-Azhar’s Sheikh Calls For boycotting Danish & Swedish Product

SHAFAQNA- Responding to a letter from Ayatollah A’rafi, Head of Egypt’s Al-Azhar Islamic Center Sheikh Ahmed Al-Tayyeb reiterated the call on Arab and Muslim countries to boycott Swedish and Danish products in order to defend the Book of God.

Sheikh Al-Tayyeb lauded the stance of Ayatollah Ali Reza A’rafi, the director of Iran’s Islamic seminaries, against Quran desecrations in Europe.

Sheikh Tayyeb said the inhuman and uncivilized act of Quran burning should be a motivation for Muslims in the east and the west to forget their differences and unite against challenges that have targeted their security and sanctities.

He said that in line with its mission to support the religion and confront insults, Al-Azhar constantly monitors the behavior of those who desecrate Muslim sanctities.

He also reiterated the Egyptian Islamic center’s resolve to hold dialogue among Muslim scholars from different schools of thought to promote unity and remove the causes of discord and disunity.

Earlier, Ayatollah A’rafi, in a letter to Al-Azhar’s Chief, called for the continuation of efforts by the Muslim world’s government officials, religious scholars and figures to prevent sacrilegious acts against Islamic sanctities from happening. He underlined the need for the Muslim world to take a united stance in this regard.

Ayatollah A’rafi said Muslim countries should take coordinated and decisive measures against Sweden and other states that allow desecration of Islamic sanctities. Boycotting these countries and reconsidering ties with them are among such measures, he stated. He also urged the passing of international laws to prevent such anti-Islam moves.

He said making efforts to promote interfaith dialogue among divine faiths should also be a priority for all Muslim governments, nations and religious centers. Ayatollah A’rafi further voiced the readiness of the Islamic Seminary of Qom for cooperation with Egypt and its Al-Azhar Islamic Center.

Over the past month, the Holy Quran has been subject to acts of desecration by extremist elements in separate incidents in Sweden and Denmark, which were perpetrated under the aegis of the respected governments.

Source: IQNA

www.shafaqna.com