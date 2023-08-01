Amirabdollahian: Iran-Syria economic & trade agreements being implemented

During a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad on Monday (31 July 2023), Amirabdollahian said that one of their common priorities is to follow up on the agreements between the presidents of the two countries during President Raisi’s visit to Damascus.

Stating that with continued follow-up of cabinet ministers of the two countries, Iran and Syria are witnessing progress in implementing economic, trade, and technology agreements between the two countries, Amirabdollahian said that establishing a joint insurance company, an agreement for trade deals with the national currency of the two countries and the beginning of Iranian pilgrims’ travel to Syria would be pursued.

He underlined that the formation of a joint insurance company, an agreement for trade deals with the national currency of the two countries, and the beginning of Iranian pilgrims’ trip to Syria appropriately and economically were other topics of talks between the Iranian and Syrian foreign ministers.

Source: IRNA

