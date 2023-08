SHAFAQNA- Officials from the United States have met Taliban leaders in Qatar for the first time since Afghanistan withdrawal two years ago.

Spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday (31 July 2023) that the two sides discussed confidence-building measures during the two-day talks, including the lifting of sanctions and travel bans as well as the return of Afghan central bank assets held abroad.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com