Absence of women in meetings on Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA-Women have criticized the absence of female in the meetings discussing the situation of Afghanistan.

Some of these women who were interviewed by TOLOnews said that women’s representatives’ presence is necessary in the meetings related to Afghan conditions.

“The women who are in Afghanistan should be invited to this meeting because the main suffering of the women in Afghanistan today is felt by these women. They feel the pain better than the women abroad,” said Hamir Farhangyar, who has worked in the field of human rights and female education for several decades.

