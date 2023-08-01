English
International Shia News Agency
UK acknowledges genocide was committed against Yazidis by Daesh

genocide against Yazidis

SHAFAQNA-Britain formally acknowledged that acts of genocide were committed against minority Yazidis by Daesh militants in Iraq in 2014, ahead of the nine-year anniversary of the crimes.

The acknowledgement comes after a German court in 2021 jailed a former IS militant for life for involvement in genocide and crimes against humanity against Yazidis in Iraq and Syria. German lawmakers have also recognised that genocide crimes were committed by IS militants in Iraq.

“The Yazidi population suffered immensely at the hands of Daesh nine years ago and the repercussions are still felt to this day,” Britain’s minister of state for the Middle East, Tariq Ahmad, said in a statement. “Justice and accountability are key for those whose lives have been devastated.”

Source: shafaq

www.shafaqna.com

