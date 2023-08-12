Shia doctrine: Imamate does not belong to the unjust

SHAFAQNA– In Q2:124, God says: ‘And when his Lord tested Abraham with certain words, and he fulfilled them, God said, “I am making you the Imam of mankind.” Said he, “And from among my descendants?” God said, “My pledge does not extend to the unjust.”’

This Verse raises two issues worthy of discussion: First, the distinction between Imamate and prophethood; and second, the fact that this Imamate does not extend to the unjust.

Regarding the first point: A careful analysis of the Quran reveals that God chose Abraham (AS) as a prophet, during which time he faced numerous trials and ordeals – for example, he was thrown headlong into a bonfire as a punishment for breaking the idols of his home city, he left his wife and child in the barren desert of Mecca and he obeyed God’s command to sacrifice his son. After all of this, God tells him: ‘I am making you the Imam of mankind.’

We know that these were the tests Abraham faced because elsewhere in the Quran, God says: ‘This was indeed a manifest test’ (Q37:106). This verse was revealed when Abraham had been ordered to sacrifice his son for God. Consequently, in the above-mentioned verse, the word ‘Imam’ cannot be taken as connoting prophethood, since at that time Abraham (AS) was already a prophet when he was ordered to sacrifice his son, and before being a prophet, he did not have any children. It was when Ishmael (AS) grew to maturity that Abraham’s (AS) test came. He passed this test and God then told him: ‘I am making you the Imam of mankind.’ This shows that Imamate in the Quran cannot be identical with prophethood.

Moreover, the concept of the Imamate has been explained in the following verses; it is the leadership of the society for the sake of implementing the Divine Law:

‘Or do they envy the people for what Allah (SWT) has given them out of Divine Grace? We have certainly given the progeny of Abraham the Book and wisdom, and We have given them a great sovereignty.’ (Q4:54)

Accordingly, God has given two things to Abraham’s progeny: First, ‘the Book’ (Kitab) and ‘Wisdom’ (Hikma), which are signs of prophethood (Nubuwaa), and its heart is the locus of the divine revelation and heavenly wisdom. Second, ‘great sovereignty’ (Mulk Azim) which connotes political power and the management of the society in order to make the implementation of the Divine Laws possible. We can see examples of Abraham’s progeny being granted this sovereignty in the Quran:

Joseph became the ruler of Egypt: ‘My Lord! You have granted me a share in the kingdom, and taught me the interpretation of dreams…’ (Q12:101)

About David, God says: ‘…and Allah (SWT) gave him the kingdom and wisdom, and taught him whatever God liked.’ (Q2:251) And: ‘We made his kingdom firm and gave him wisdom and conclusive speech.’ (Q38:20)

Solomon asked God for a kingdom such as none after him would have: ‘…and grant me a kingdom that does not befit anyone except me. Indeed You are the All-munificent.’ (Q38:35)

These verses show that in Q2:124 Abraham had asked God to give his progeny the same as God had granted him. God accepts this request for his descendants who are not unjust, granting Joseph, David and Solomon amongst his descendants, sovereignty and leadership of the people. All three were both prophets and leaders. God gave prophethood to the Prophets but political authority amongst the Israelites belonged to Saul, as the Qur’an says:

‘Their prophet said to them, ‘Allah (SWT) has appointed Saul as king for you.’ They said, ‘How can he have kingship over us, when we have a greater right to kingship than him, as he has not been given ample wealth?’ He said, ‘Indeed Allah (SWT) has chosen him over you, and enhanced him vastly in knowledge and physique, and Allah (SWT) gives Divine kingdom to whomever God wishes, and Allah is all-bounteous, all-knowing.’’ (Q2:247)

As for the second issue raised by Q2:124, who are the unjust (Zālimīn) that God excludes from Imamate in this verse?

From the previous point, it became clear that when God granted Abraham (AS) the Imamate, Abraham asked God to confer this upon his progeny (Abraham (AS) asks God: ‘And from among my descendants?’), but God responds that this Imamate belongs only to those descendants who are not unjust (God replies: ‘My pledge does not extend to the unjust’).

The reason why God excludes wrongdoers is obvious when we consider the nature of an Imam; an Imam is someone to whom obedience is due, who is always upon the straight path, who never exceeds the bounds of moderation and protects people’s lives and properties and looks after the needs of society. By definition this excludes someone who breaks God’s covenant and violates the Divine Law, who cannot be trusted to fulfil his moral duties and responsibilities as such a person is inclined towards betrayal and tyranny.

Hence a person who oppresses and sins is not qualified for the position of Imamate, even if he later repents and gives up such behaviour. Accordingly, the Imam must remain sinless and be free from error, injustice and wrongdoing throughout his life. Otherwise, he would fall within the category of the unjust and, accordingly, be excluded from God’s pledge in Q2:124.

Source: Shia Islam: History and Doctrines, Ayatollah Jafar Subhani, Chapter 12

