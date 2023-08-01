Russian FM Spokeswoman compares Ukrainian attacks on Moscow office towers to 9/11 attack

SHAFAQNA-The Ukrainian attacks on Moscow office towers on July 30 bring to mind the September 11, 2001, attack on New York, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told.

“Let’s take a look at another example: the 9/11 attack on the Twin Towers. It caused an enormous number of casualties but the methods were the same. The Moscow City district is a civilian site, which only hosts offices and a business center, along with living quarters – a great number of residential apartments – as well as civilian administrative buildings that have nothing to do with the military,” Zakharova pointed out.

“We are seeing the same picture now, as if it is repeating itself,” the diplomat noted.

Source: tass

