AA: UNGA resolution on counter the Quran desecration to lead to any kind of practical action by UN ?

SHAFAQNA-The UNGA and HRC resolutions on promoting interreligious dialogue does not have this power, as states’ internal rules are not derived from UNGA resolutions.Yet, UNGA texts do have an important political and diplomatic function.

The adopted resolutions aim to allow for a consensus to emerge, in a world where this is more necessary than ever.​​​​​​​

On July 25, 2023, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution titled “Promoting interreligious and intercultural dialogue and tolerance in countering hate speech” which lists and condemns a number of religion-related acts of violence and hatred.

This follows a similar text adopted earlier in July by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) that “call[ed] upon States to examine their national laws, policies and law enforcement frameworks with a view to identifying gaps that may impede the prevention and prosecution of acts and advocacy of religious hatred.”

The mention of holy books in both texts refers to the recent burning of the Quran in some European states which triggered protests in Muslim countries. Although the UNGA resolution was adopted by consensus (without a vote), the one at the UNHRC was adopted with all European states voting against the text. At the core of the dissension is the interpretation of some acts of violence. While Muslim states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) contend that acts such as the burning of the Quran should be criminalized, European states invoke the right to freedom of opinion and expression.

In fact, most Western countries do not have blasphemy laws. The European reading is therefore that while the burning of a holy book is to be deplored and indeed constitutes an act of hatred, it is not a violation of any international legal instrument nor of international human rights law.

Source: aa

