WFP to halt malnutrition prevention program in Yemen

SHAFAQNA- In its latest report on the situation in Yemen, the UN World Food Program (WFP) stated that it would halt its malnutrition prevention program in August due to critical funding shortfalls.

“This will allow WFP to utilize the scarce resources available to cover the requirements of the life-saving moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) treatment programme,” it said in its report released in late July.

In order to navigate the critical situation in Yemen, according to the report, the limited available funds would be allocated to life-saving treatment programs for severe acute malnutrition cases.

The decision is expected to have a devastating impact on the country’s 2.4 million malnourished citizens.

Source: Anadolu Agency

