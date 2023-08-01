English
Al-Azhar to host seminar on crime of Quran burning in West

SHAFAQNA- Egypt’s Al-Azhar Islamic Center will host a seminar on countering the crime of Quran burning in the West.

It is part of the center’s weekly seminars held at Al-Azhar Mosque in Cairo to provide answers to questions and doubts about Islamic issues.

The seminar will be held under the supervision of Al-Azhar chief Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayyeb, according to Vetogate website.

Egyptian scholars and academic figures Abdul Munim Fuad, Abdul Fattah al-Awari, Jamil Taaleeb and Majdi Abdulghaffar will be among the event’s speakers.

Abdul Munim Fuad, who is the general supervisor of Al-Azhar’s scholarly activities, said the weekly seminars aim to remove doubts and answer questions about different aspects of the religion.

In recent weeks, a new wave of Islamophobic acts of Quran desecration have started in Sweden and Denmark.

The Nordic countries allow the blasphemies to happen under the guise of the so-called freedom of speech despite wide condemnations from Muslim and non-Muslim states and even in the face of a UN Human Rights Council resolution adopted earlier this month.

Source:IQNA

www.shafaqna.com

