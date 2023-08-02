Saudi scholar: Selling “stars in the sky” is forbidden!

SHAFAQNA- Sheikh Abdullah Al-Manea, a member of the prominent scholars of Saudi Arabia, issued a fatwa stating that the claim of selling stars in the sky and naming them after buyers is ‘forbidden, unjust, false, and a transgression.’

According to Shafqna quoting Al-Khaleej Online, Al-Manea said in a statement to Okaz, the Saudi newspaper: “Selling stars and claiming to name them after the buyer is the worst invalid action.”

He added: “Stars are the property of Almighty God. In a sale, the seller must own the thing being sold, while these stars are far inferior to even the tiniest portion of God’s dominion. Star-sellers are among the biggest deceivers, and their actions are forbidden, unjust, and a crime.’

Recently, companies and organizations emerged in Saudi Arabia offering stars for sale and naming them after buyers for a price of $30.

This has been received as an innovative gift idea with widespread popularity among activists and social media users in Saudi Arabia, while many in different circles of the country consider it a fraudulent business and exploitation of people’s property, demanding its cessation.

In this regard, a company in Saudi Arabia has introduced a new approach by gifting ‘stars’ to certain personalities and registering them in the names of these personalities as a form of ‘advertisement.’”

