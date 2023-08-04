Book: “Ali al-Akbar: Heir of al-Hussain (PBUT)”

SHAFAQNA- The book: “Ali al-Akbar: Heir of al-Hussain(Peace Be Upon Them)” written by Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Mohammed Taqi al-Modarresi is published by Household publications in 2021.

Ayatollah Sayyid Mohammed Taqi al-Modarresi wrote about this book: “ For a long time, the Lord has blessed me to write a series of summarized books about the Prophet and his Household (Peace and Blessings be Upon Them) which have been published and put in Islamic libraries”.

“In the past few years, Allah has blessed me to speak about three of the greatest, brightest stars that were involved in the epic of Ashura. I wrote about the Truthful Lady Zainab, the sister of al-Hussain, al-Abbas, the supporter of al-Hussain, and Muslim Ibn Aqil, the messenger of al-Hussain, and here I am today hoping to write a book on Ali al-Akbar (the eldest), the heir of al-Hussain, and I ask the Almighty for it to provide guidance to the dear readers and aid for me (in the hereafter). And I’m in hope that our youth find a golden opportunity in it to rise through emulating these pure people who supported the Martyred Grandson, and may Allah help”, the author added.