Shafaqna Interview: “Ashura is a school of fighting against oppression”

SHAFAQNA- Hojjatoleslam Abdul Hossein Moazi, the representative of the jurist in the Iranian Red Crescent Society, emphasizing that “Ashura is like a school”, says: “Ashura is a school of fighting against oppression, and Imam Hussain (A.S) was looking for justice to be established in the Muslim community. Therefore, this school is a model for today and teaches us that when God’s religion is in danger, we must rise up and not submit to humiliation even at the cost of our lives.”

He states: “One of the important pillars of the school of Imam Hussain (A.S) is human dignity, and he adhered to the principle of human dignity throughout his life. For His Holiness, it was not acceptable for humans to be oppressed and their dignity lost, for certain people to be prosperous and their bellies bulging and for others to sink due to hunger.”

Ashura has two wings, an “emotional” wing and an “intellectual” wing

If poverty is eradicated in a society, human dignity has been preserved in such a society. The dignity of human beings requires that the poor and needy do not reach out for help and be patient, and on the other hand, those who have the financial means to take care of the poor and deprived.

He believes: “Although Imam Hussain (A.S) emphasized on preserving human dignity and enumerated the characteristics of dignity, today, in comparison, we come to the conclusion that Muslim societies have fallen asleep.”

Hojjatoleslam Moazi also had a recommendation for missionaries and preachers and states: “Ashura has two wings, an “emotional” wing and an “intellectual” wing. During the days of Ashura, missionaries and preachers should not only emphasize the emotional aspects of the Ashura event, but should also have a historical, political, narrative and verbal analysis of the event of Karbala in addition to mourning.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

