Expert: Netanyahu may be “forced to resign” in coming months

Netanyahu’s aggressive ways have caused discontent inside

Hassan Hanizadeh in an interview with Shafaqna Future, in response to the question that it seems that the internal tensions in Israel regarding judicial reforms are still continuing, what consequences will the continuation of this situation have for Israel? Stated:“Israel is in the worst situation of security, social and political instability during the past 75 years, the recent events in the past year and Benjamin Netanyahu’s victory in last year’s elections and the entry of five extremist figures into the cabinet created unstable conditions, conflicts in East Jerusalem and in Jenin and in Gaza showed that Netanyahu’s aggressive methods and aggressive behavior have caused dissatisfaction inside.

Netanyahu may have to resign in the coming months

He added: “The bill to reduce the judicial powers that was approved in the Knesset of Israel caused waves of internal discontent in such a way that the opposition parties of the Likud party dragged their colleagues and supporters to the streets, and for thirty weeks, large and continuous demonstrations in Tel Aviv with The large presence of more than 500,000 people of Benjamin Netanyahu’s opponents has formed, and the reverse migration of some Jews from the occupied territories to European and American countries, the fragile economic situation, internal conflicts between the police and the resignation of more than ten thousand people from the security forces of the army due to the opposition to Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies and the movement of the army towards the erosion, all show that Israel is moving towards gradual changes.”

“Even recently, US President Joe Biden criticized Benjamin Netanyahu’s aggressive behavior, which shows that this cabinet will not be able to continue its activities and will be forced to resign in the coming months. Early elections are coming. Benjamin Netanyahu’s regional policies have failed. The plan to normalize Arab-Israeli relations failed, and there is a possibility that in the future there will be war and civil conflict between Jews and Israelis,” Hanizadeh said.

Netanyahu wants to stay in power until the last moment

About why Netanyahu still insists on his position despite these consequences? He said: “The financial corruption cases of Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara were in the center of attention and debate among Israeli elites. The judicial system was supposed to prosecute Netanyahu, but the judicial reform bill will lead to Netanyahu’s immunity forever. Reducing the powers of the judiciary has created a difference of opinion among the Israelis. Netanyahu does not want to leave the power scene and intends to stay in power until the last moment, this issue has intensified the differences in Israel.”

