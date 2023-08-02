[Photos]Karbala: Ziyarat of thirteenth day of Muharram

SHAFAQNA-The Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine announced the success of its plan of the Ziyarat of the thirteenth day of the month of Muharram, on the anniversary of the burial of the holy bodies of Imam Hussain (AS) and his family and companions.

The official spokesman of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) shrine, Abbas al-Dada al-Mousawi, said that “the Al-Abbas’s (AS) shrine, after the end of the mourning March of the Bani Asad tribe, which is considered the second largest mourning March after the Twayreej Run, announces the success of its plan of the Ziyarat of the thirteenth day of the holy month of Muharram by mourners entering the two holy shrines in a high flow and organization.

Source: alkafeel

