Grand Ayatollah Sistani replies to Pope Francis’ letter

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani, the Supreme Religious Authority, replied to the letter of Pope Francis. In this letter, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani emphasized that it is important to synergize efforts to promote a culture of peaceful coexistence and combat hate-mongering.

According to Shafaqna, here is the full text of the letter of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in reply to the Pope Francis’ letter which was sent to His Eminence on February 2023:

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

His Holiness Pope Francis,

Honorable Head of the State of Vatican

Greetings with respect and appreciation

Your valuable letter on the occasion of the second anniversary of your historical trip to Iraq and meeting with you in Najaf Ashraf satisfied me; an important meeting that became a motivation and incentive for many followers of Islam and Christianity as well as others to be adorned with the values of tolerance and good coexistence with people who have different religions and beliefs.

In this valuable letter, you pointed to some issues that we emphasized in that important meeting, including the importance of synergy of efforts in order to propagate a culture of peaceful coexistence and fight against violence and hate speech, and stabilize the values of love and affection among people based on observing the rights and mutual respect among followers of different religions and intellectual approaches.

Updating …

Arabic Version