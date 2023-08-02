US to chair high-level debate Aug. 3 on famine & global food insecurity

SHAFAQNA-US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will chair a high-level debate on famine and global food insecurity, Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters.

The US will prioritize conflict-induced famine and food insecurity as it takes control of the rotating presidency of the 15-member UN Security Council in August, its envoy to the UN said Tuesday.

”Taking on this global crisis has been a top priority of the Biden administration, ” she said.

She said conflict-induced hunger is a pressing matter for international peace and security and urged the Security Council to take action.

”But to do so we must root out conflicts … Hostilities breed hunger, fighting breeds famine,” she said.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com