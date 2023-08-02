Pope arrives in Portugal

SHAFAQNA-Pope Francis has landed in Lisbon for a global gathering of young Catholics taking place amid Portugal’s cost-of-living crisis.

Francis will attend a global gathering of young Catholics in the shadow of Portugal’s huge clergy sexual abuse scandal and criticism of soaring costs for the event.

Hundreds of thousands of young people from around the world have descended on Lisbon to welcome Francis, whose plane, also carrying his entourage and reporters, touched down at Lisbon’s Figo Maduro military air base on Wednesday.

Source: aljazeera

