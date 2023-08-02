SHAFAQNA-Activists sound alarm over surge in suicides among Afghan women.

Last week, a teenage girl ended her life by hanging herself at her home in Afghanistan’s rugged central province of Bamyan.

Her family refrained from disclosing any details about her death, but a neighbor told local media she was particularly distressed about not being able to go to school, a result of the Taliban administration’s ban on education for women and girls.

A day later, in another part of Afghanistan, a 23-year-old woman shot herself with a rifle. According to local media reports, she took the step as an escape from an abusive household that she was confined to at all times.

Social media accounts of Afghan news outlets are teeming with more such reports of women dying by suicide, and activists say there has been a surge ever since the Taliban returned to power in August 2021.

Source: aa

