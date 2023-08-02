English
International Shia News Agency
Iraq: Basra tops the table of the hottest places on Earth

Basra hottest place on Earth

SHAFAQNA-Basra Governorate topped the table of the hottest places on the planet during the past 24 hours, according to  Eldorado Weathe website.

Seven Iraqi governorates in the southern part of the country will witness scorching weather on Wednesday when the temperature will exceed 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit), according to official data.

The Iraqi Meteorological Organization and Seismology mentioned that the highest temperature in the governorates of Basra, Maysan, Dhi Qar and Muthanna will reach 52 degrees Celsius (125.6 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, exceeding half the boiling point, according to Rudaw News.

The highest temperature in Diwaniyah governorate will reach 51 degrees Celsius (123.8 degrees Fahrenheit), while the highest temperature in the governorates of Najaf and Wasit will be 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit).

Sources: iraqinews, Shafaqna Persian

