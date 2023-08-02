English
International Shia News Agency
UK: Banks accused of closing accounts belonging to British Muslims

SHAFAQNA-British Muslims have been “disproportionately” denied banking services and had their bank accounts closed “without adequate transparency and recourse”, campaigners have said.

The Muslim Council of Britain (MCB), which serves as the largest representative body for UK Muslims, sent letters to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and opposition party leaders on Tuesday demanding the protection of universal banking rights.

In the letters, the MCB’s Secretary General Zara Mohammed said successive governments had ignored the issue of banks withdrawing services from British Muslims and the practice had persisted “without adequate transparency and recourse for those affected”.

Source: middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com

