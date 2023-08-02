English
UAE vows to allow climate protests at COP28

SHAFAQNA-The United Arab Emirates will allow environmental activists to “make their voices heard” and peacefully assemble at COP28.

The announcement was made in a joint statement with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) published on Tuesday.

“In line with UNFCCC guidelines and adherence to international human rights norms and principles, there will be space available for climate activists to assemble peacefully and make their voices heard,” the statement said.

Source: aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

