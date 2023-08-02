Unprecedented cracks emerging in Israel’s army

SHAFAQNA- Pass a controversial law in Israeli parliament, “was not really on the reasonableness standard, it was a vote on the refusal to serve in the army”, the far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said in a radio interview.

For months, protests had rocked the country over the government’s judicial overhaul, with thousands of army reservists threatening to end their volunteer service if their demands were not met.

Unfazed, the ultranationalist governing coalition went ahead with a key bill in the overhaul anyway, revoking the court’s ability to overrule government decisions using the “reasonableness standard”.

Source: middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com