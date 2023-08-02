38% of Swedes want ban on Quran burning

SHAFAQNA-Almost 38% of Swedes want the burning of the holy Quran to be banned in Sweden, according to new research.

Almost four out of 10 of Swedes support prohibiting the burning of the Swedish flag and the sacred texts of the three major world religions. However, around 50% of Swedes (every second Swede) are opposed to such a ban, research company Novus gathered.

Regarding Quran burning, 38% of Swedes want it to be prohibited. Similarly, the same proportion of people want to ban burning the Swedish flag, the Torah, and the Bible.

This shows that there is no significant difference in support for prohibiting the burning of various religious texts as the level of support remains consistent, the report said.

Source: dohanews

www.shafaqna.com