[Photos] USA: Thousands in Metro Detroit Unite to Protest Quran Burning

SHAFAQNA, Dearborn- Over a thousand people gathered in front of the Islamic Center of America in solidarity against the burning and desecration of the Holy Quran.

Religious leaders from various backgrounds and beliefs came together to protest and condemn the recent destruction and burning of the Quran that took place in Sweden and Denmark.

The religious leaders called on all faiths to unite against this violent and barbaric attack on Muslims. They called for unification, peace and harmony between all Abrahamic religions and to accept each others differences.

Among the speakers was Dearborn’s recently elected mayor, Abdallah Hammoud who is a Shia Lebanese running his first term as mayor of Dearborn. He spoke about unity and peace and identifying as a Muslim first and foremost. He denounced this act and stood in solidarity against burning of the Quran.

Muslim nations including Iran and Pakistan say the desecration of the holy Quran amounts to an incitement of violence and have called for accountability after a series of stunts in Sweden caused a backlash around the world.

Source: SHAFAQNA PAKISTAN

www.shafaqna.com