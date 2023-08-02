Iraq & Iran forge pact to tackle dust control

SHAFAQNA-Iraq and Iran have inked an agreement to address the challenge of dust control jointly.

The accord, was formalized following a meeting held in the Iraqi capital, during which the head of the Iranian Department of Environment, Ali Mohammad Tahmasbi, conferred with Abdul Hussein Obaid, the Technical Agent at Iraq’s Ministry of Agriculture.

Over the next two months, the two nations plan to launch four pilot projects in Iraqi provinces: Dhi Qar, Muthanna, Wasit, and Maysan. Simultaneously, two pilot endeavors will commence in Iran’s Ilam and Khuzestan provinces.

