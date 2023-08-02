Rome-based UN : Calling for more investment in South Sudan to avert catastrophic food crisis

SHAFQNA- FAO, IFAD and WFP leaders warn the crisis in South Sudan could worsen without immediate action and investment in resilience.



According to Reliefweb, the cost of inaction in the face of food, climate and energy crises Complex uncertainties in South Sudan will be felt with the loss of lives, livelihoods and futures of millions across the young country, who The heads of three United Nations agencies, the World Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the World Food Program (WFP) warned today as they ended up a three-day visit to the country.



FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu, President IFAD Alvaro Lario and WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain visited communities struggling with the severe impacts of weather events that, along with a lack of infrastructure, are exacerbating the crisis The country’s humanitarian crisis threatens the farms and livelihoods of agrarians and displaced communities.



The visit comes after a joint United Nations report on the state of food security and nutrition in the world in 2023 revealed that an additional 122 million people were chronically malnourished since 2019 and only days after world leaders gathered in Rome for the UNFSS +2 Summit to assess progress made in creating efficient, inclusive, resilient agri-food systems and more sustainable.



“South Sudan has the potential to become the breadbasket of East Africa, but the climate crisis, poor agricultural infrastructure, instability and economic shocks continue to disrupt agricultural productivity. , livestock and available food sources. Long-term food security, resilience and climate adaptation are essential,” Qu said.

Source: Reliefweb

