USA concerned about escalating Israeli settler violence against Palestinians

SHAFAQNA-The United States is deeply concerned about escalating Israeli settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, a US official said.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Israel and Palestinian Affairs Andrew Miller told Al Horra TV that Israeli officials “should necessarily take urgent measures to contain the escalation in the Palestinian territories.”

This came during Miller’s visit to the Ramallah governorate town of Turmus Ayya where he met local Palestinian residents, including some who are US citizens, to discuss settler violence. He reaffirmed the firm commitment of the US to promoting equal measures of freedom, justice, dignity and prosperity for Palestinians and Israelis alike.

Source: middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com