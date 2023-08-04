Pakistan: Heavy summer monsoon rains caused 179 death

SHAFAQNA- Heavy monsoon rains lasted from 25 June to 30 July, killing 179 people, according to the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA). Across Pakistan, 264 people were injured, 1,594 homes were damaged and 480 livestock were lost.



According to Reliefweb, Heavy monsoon rains and flash floods caused severe damage to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province from 25th to 30th July. The Provincial Disaster Management Department (PDMA), KP, reported 16 dead, 17 injured, 126 livestock dead and 228 homes damaged.



According to the Balochistan PDMA, heavy rains and flash floods in Balochistan killed 5 people, injured 4 others, destroyed 131 houses and destroyed 315 houses partially.



Source: Reliefweb

