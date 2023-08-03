English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Lebanon appeals to Emir of Kuwait to rebuild grain silos

0
Kuwait to rebuild grain silos

SHAFAQNA- Lebanon’s caretaker Economy Minister Amin Salam sent a letter to the Emir of Kuwait, Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, urging him to “rebuild grain silos in Lebanon to preserve food security.

“There is no doubt that we always face a significant challenge in terms of food security since we lost the grain silos at the Port of Beirut. We lost the strategic stockpile, which usually ensures sustainability for three to six months. Unfortunately, Lebanon did not have a long-term vision, and the stockpile was located in one place, sufficient for three months. In its absence, we now rely on wheat imports; so when it is received, we can eventually have flour available through its milling in Lebanon and its distribution to bakeries,” Salam said in an interview with the Sputnik news agency.

Salam also mentioned that “Lebanon benefits from a loan from the World Bank to support citizens’ livelihood.”

Source: kataeb.org

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Lebanon: Shia Muslims March on the Day of Ashura [Photos]

asadian

[Shafaqna Exclusive Photos] Muharram ceremonies in different parts of Lebanon

asadian

[Photos] Mourning processions in south of Beirut

asadian

Lebanon: Frequent power outages & rubbish accumulation in streets

asadian

Lebanon: Beirut’s few communal gardens & spaces are under threat

asadian

MEM: Lebanon has been without an effective president for two years

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.