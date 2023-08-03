English
Amnesty International: Widespread war crimes committed in Sudan

Widespread war crimes committed in Sudan

SHAFAQNA-As fighting rages on in Sudan, Amnesty International has documented what it says are extensive war crimes being carried out by the two parties in the conflict.

In a new report published on Thursday, Amnesty International documented attacks by both the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), headed by rivals General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo respectively, which resulted in heavy civilian casualties.

The attacks, both intentional and indiscriminate in kind, have killed thousands of people since the civil war broke out in April. The four-month conflict has also displaced at least 3.3 million others from their homes.

