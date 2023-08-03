Moscow conference condemns desecration of the holy Quran

SHAFAQNA- Prominent Muslim and Christian scholars in an international conference has been held in Moscow unanimously condemning the recent acts of desecration of the holy Quran.

The event was attended on Wednesday (02 August 2023) by various dignitaries, including the Iranian Ambassador to Russia, the vice president of the Union of the Muslims of Russia, Head of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, and Secretary of the Russian Orthodox Church and Interreligious Dialogue.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com