English
International Shia News Agency
FeaturedMiddle EastOther News

Al Sabah: Global companies ready to participate in ‘Development Road’ project in Iraq

0
Development Road project in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Ministry of transportation received regional and international proposals for collaboration in implementing this strategic road development project or investing in related projects.

The Iraqi Ministry of Transportation has received regional and international proposals indicating the willingness to participate in the implementation of the strategic road development project or to invest in related projects.

In an interview with Al-Sabah newspaper, Shazi Razi, the spokesperson of the Iraqi Ministry of Transport, said: “This ministry has received many proposals that show the willingness of many countries in the region and the world to participate in the development road project, both in the implementation of this strategic project and in Investing in other parts of it.

He added: The work to finalize the plans and stages of this project is ongoing, and it will transform Iraq’s economic landscape, as it is a national project that requires collective efforts for its success.”

Source: Al Sabaah

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

Iraq & Iran forge pact to tackle dust control

Related posts

Iraq: Discovery and seizure of ancient artifacts in Dhi Qar

asadian

Iraq: Basra tops the table of the hottest places on Earth

asadian

WHO: Iraq has made progress in fight against cancer

asadian

[Photos] Karbala: Twayreej Run on the Day of Ashura

asadian

Iraq suffers temperatures close to 50 degrees Celsius

asadian

Iraq: Tragedy of hundreds of fish dying in Tigris River [video-photos]

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.