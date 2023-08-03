Al Sabah: Global companies ready to participate in ‘Development Road’ project in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Ministry of transportation received regional and international proposals for collaboration in implementing this strategic road development project or investing in related projects.

The Iraqi Ministry of Transportation has received regional and international proposals indicating the willingness to participate in the implementation of the strategic road development project or to invest in related projects.

In an interview with Al-Sabah newspaper, Shazi Razi, the spokesperson of the Iraqi Ministry of Transport, said: “This ministry has received many proposals that show the willingness of many countries in the region and the world to participate in the development road project, both in the implementation of this strategic project and in Investing in other parts of it.

He added: The work to finalize the plans and stages of this project is ongoing, and it will transform Iraq’s economic landscape, as it is a national project that requires collective efforts for its success.”

Source: Al Sabaah

www.shafaqna.com