Iraq: Discovery and seizure of ancient artifacts in Dhi Qar

Shamal al-Rameez, the inspector of Dhi Qar antiquities announced the discovery and seizure of 52 ancient pieces in the north of this province.

According to Shafaq News, Shamal Al-Rameez stated that the pieces include clay tablets, pottery, metal fragments, and several historical stones from different periods.

He mentioned that the Dhi Qar Inspectorate of Ancient Artifacts will soon send these artifacts to the Iraq Museum for examination and evaluation.

Al-Rameez declared that hundreds of ancient artifacts have been handed over to the Inspectorate by security forces and citizens.”

Source: Shafagh News

www.shafaqna.com