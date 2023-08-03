English
Jordan: UAE’s President & Jordanian King discuss regional developments

UAE President & Jordanian King

SHAFAQNA- UAE’s President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and King Abdullah II of Jordan exchanged views on a number of regional and international developments. The two leaders also discussed a number of regional and international developments.

The meeting took place at Basman Palace in Amman, where the leaders discussed various aspects of UAE-Jordan cooperation and “opportunities to build on the deep, historic ties between both nations.” Their talks explored ways to expand and strengthen cooperation across key strategic sectors, with a particular emphasis on economic partnerships, investment and development opportunities, and other key areas aimed at fostering sustainable development and prosperity in both countries.

Source: middleeastmonitor

