NEW ARAB: Britain is happy to take Muslims’ money & labour without catering for needs

SHAFAQNA-Far-right outrage over plans to build a prayer space in London’s Trocadero is a symptom of rising Islamophobia.
Britain seems happy to take Muslim labour & wealth, but refuses to accept the community’s presence or basic needs, argues Nadeine Asbali.
The Trocadero entertainment complex in the West End, London.
Reactionary headlines aside, the Trocadero will hardly be the first British icon owned by a Muslim.

Whether it’s the Shard, Harrods, ASDA or practically the whole of Canary Wharf, Muslim money already pumps through the city of London.

Britain is a nation in which islamophobia still reigns supreme. In certain pockets of the capital, it’s difficult to leave the house without seeing abayas and thobes, niqabs and hijabs

