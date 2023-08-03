USA: Migrants in need of shelter sleep outside hotel in New York

SHAFAQNA-Scores of migrants in need of shelter are sleeping on the streets of New York.



Desperate for a place to sleep, migrants have lined up outside the Roosevelt Hotel in midtown Manhattan, which serves as an arrival center for asylum seekers.

But the city’s largest shelter has already reached full capacity and was forced to close its doors.

Mayor Eric Adams said earlier that the city ran out of space to house migrants and it entered a new phase of the migrant crisis.

Pushing for federal help to address the crisis, he said: ”We need help.”

”It’s not going to get any better,” he warned.

More than 93,000 asylum seekers have arrived in the city since last spring, according to authorities.