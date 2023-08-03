Attacks on the Quran continue in Sweden & Denmark

SHAFAQNA-Recent months have seen repeated acts of Quran burning or desecration or attempts to do so by Islamophobic figures or groups, especially in Nordic countries.

Attack against Quran in Stockholm

An attack against Islam’s holy book was organized Thursday in Stockholm.

At Angbybadet beach in the Bromma district, 47-year-old Iranian-born Bayrami Marjan burned a copy of the Quran under police protection.

He said all religions should be destroyed as he burned the holy book in a barbecue.

Danish ultranationalists continue to desecrate Quran for 4th straight day

Members of the ultranationalist group, Danske Patrioter, or Danish Patriots, continued Thursday to desecrate Islam’s holy book, for a fourth start day in Copenhagen.

The group burned the Quran in front of the Turkish, Iraqi, Egyptian, Saudi Arabian and Iranian embassies under the protection of police as it chanted slogans against Islam and unfurled anti-Islamic banners.

Members live-streamed the extreme Islamophobic incident on social media.Facebook restricted access to some videos of the group.

EU views ‘reckless’ Quran burnings in Denmark, Sweden as ‘individual’ provocations

Recent “reckless” attacks on Islam’s holy book, the Quran, in Denmark and Sweden are “individual” provocations, the EU said on Thursday.

“The EU has always been clear that manifestations of racism, xenophobia, and related intolerance have no place in Europe,” Nabila Massrali, the EU spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said at a press conference.

Responding to reporters’ questions, Massrali said such actions are incompatible with the values upon which the EU was founded, which include respect for religious communities.

“These reckless acts committed by individual provocateurs only benefit those who want to divide us and our societies,” she added.

Last week, EU’s Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell recalled the bloc’s “strong and determined rejection of any form of incitement to religious hatred and intolerance.”