English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther News

Christians come under Israel attack

0
Christians come under Israel attack

SHAFAQNA-Young Israelis are increasingly targeting Christians with hate crimes as Israel’s far right gets more brazen.

Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, was taken by surprise when he learned that Pope Francis elevated him to the high rank of cardinal last month.

The archbishop, who recently warned against rising Israeli attacks on Christians in the birthplace of Christianity, interpreted it as “a sign of attention from the Church of Rome towards the Mother Church, the Church of Jerusalem”.

The nomination, the first extended to the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem since the patriarchal seat was re-established in 1847, is perceived as a clear statement by the Pope against rising Israeli violence in the Holy Land.

Source: middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.