World Bank plans to rehabilitate Beirut port

SHAFAQNA-The World Bank plans to convert the western part of Beirut Port, which was destroyed in the August 2020 explosion, into a residential and tourist area, Media reported.

The information stated that the World Bank imposes its conditions based on the plan that centers around converting the western part of the port, including the vicinity of the naval base, into a residential and tourist area. Numbers 4 and 9 in Lebanese waters at the southern borders.

Omar Itani, Chairman and General Manager of the Port of Beirut, commented, “The preparation of a directive plan is still underway in cooperation with the World Bank, and these steps, as is known, must be completed by preparing books of conditions.”

Source: 7enews

