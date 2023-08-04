English
Denmark tightens border control after Quran burnings

Denmark tightens border control

SHAFAQNA-Denmark is tightening border controls to boost domestic security after recent Quran burnings, the government said.

Authorities fear revenge attacks after anti-Islam activists in Denmark and Sweden burned and damaged several copies of the Muslim holy book in recent months, inciting outrage in the Muslim world and demands that governments ban such acts.

“Authorities have today concluded that it is necessary at this time to increase the focus on who is entering Denmark, in order to respond to the specific and current threats,” the Danish justice ministry said in a statement late on Thursday.

Source: reuters

www.shafaqna.com

