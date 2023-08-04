Saudi Arabia records 13% surge in non-oil revenues in second quarter of 2023

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia’s non-oil revenues jumped 13% to $36 billion in the second quarter of 2023, according to data released by the Finance Ministry on Thursday.

Oil revenue totaled SR179 billion, the ministry’s quarterly budget performance report showed. The second quarter saw a 13 percent surge in non-oil revenue to SR135 billion from SR120 billion in the previous quarter.

Data showed the first half revenue reached SR595.77 billion while total expenditures were recorded at SR603.95 billion.

Saudi Arabia’s public debt dropped to SR989.16 billion in the first half of the current fiscal from SR990.08 billion at the end of 2022.

