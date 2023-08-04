English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Saudi Arabia records 13% surge in non-oil revenues in second quarter of 2023

0
Saudi Arabia records 13% surge in non-oil revenues

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia’s non-oil revenues jumped 13% to $36 billion in the second quarter of 2023, according to data released by the Finance Ministry on Thursday.

Oil revenue totaled SR179 billion, the ministry’s quarterly budget performance report showed. The second quarter saw a 13 percent surge in non-oil revenue to SR135 billion from SR120 billion in the previous quarter.

Data showed the first half revenue reached SR595.77 billion while total expenditures were recorded at SR603.95 billion.

Saudi Arabia’s public debt dropped to SR989.16 billion in the first half of the current fiscal from SR990.08 billion at the end of 2022.

Source: arabnews

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

China to attend talks on Ukraine in Saudi Arabia

asadian

Saudi Scholar: Selling “stars in the sky” is forbidden!

asadian

Saudis plan to expand aviation to enter tourism market

asadian

[Photos] Saudi Arabia: Muharram mourning at Ahlul Bayt Hussainiyah of Majidiyah in Qatif

asadian

Saudi Arabia to host Ukraine-Russia peace talks next month

asadian

Rights group: 64 detainees face death penalty in Saudi Arabia

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.