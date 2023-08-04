English
Bahrain: Call between death row inmate Mohammad Ramadan & family cut off

SHAFAQNA-Authorities in Bahrain cut off call between death row inmate Mohammad Ramadan and his wife and transferred him to solitary confinement in Jaw Central Prison.

His wife, Zainab Ibrahim, said in a tweet that the authorities cut off call between her and her husband, adding that one of his companions in the same building in the prison told her in a phone call that her husband was transferred to solitary confinement on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, in retaliation for revealing the ill-treatment he was subjected to and his testimony on the torture of another prisoner.

Ibrahim called on the Interior Ministry to reveal her husband’s fate.

 

 

Source: bahrainmirror

www.shafaqna.com

