English
International Shia News Agency
Asia-PacificOther News

Afghan Women Protesters: Taliban’s Female Lobbyists Are Not Our Representatives [ Video]

0

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– Some Afghan women protesters residing in Pakistan have reacted strongly to the two-day meeting in Qatar regarding Afghanistan and criticized what they see as the lobbying efforts by some women for the Taliban.

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan’s news agency, On Friday (4 August, 2023), Afghan women protesters in Pakistan staged a protest titled “Protest in Silence” in response to the statements of Rina Amiri, the U.S. representative for women and human rights affairs in Afghanistan.

The protesters emphasized that Taliban’s female lobbyists are by no means representatives of Afghan women, and they do not endorse any person to engage in dialogue with the Taliban on behalf of Afghan women.

It is worth mentioning that a recent two-day meeting about Afghanistan was held in Doha the capital of Qatar, with the presence of high-ranking Taliban officials and the United States, which triggered reactions from some women and critics.

Source: Shafaqna Afghanistan 

www.shafaqna.com

read more from shafaqna:

 

Afghanistan: Surge in suicides among women

Related posts

Afghanistan: Surge in suicides among women

asadian

Absence of women in meetings on Afghanistan

asadian

Afghanistan: Around 700 people killed in natural disasters over past year

asadian

Afghanistan: Taliban Shootings at Shia Mourners Kill 4 on the Day of Ashura

asadian

Afghanistan: Commemorating Ashura under Taliban’s restrictions

asadian

Afghanistan: Kabul faces telecommunication blackout on Ashura

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.