Afghan Women Protesters: Taliban’s Female Lobbyists Are Not Our Representatives [ Video]

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN– Some Afghan women protesters residing in Pakistan have reacted strongly to the two-day meeting in Qatar regarding Afghanistan and criticized what they see as the lobbying efforts by some women for the Taliban.

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan’s news agency, On Friday (4 August, 2023), Afghan women protesters in Pakistan staged a protest titled “Protest in Silence” in response to the statements of Rina Amiri, the U.S. representative for women and human rights affairs in Afghanistan.

The protesters emphasized that Taliban’s female lobbyists are by no means representatives of Afghan women, and they do not endorse any person to engage in dialogue with the Taliban on behalf of Afghan women.

It is worth mentioning that a recent two-day meeting about Afghanistan was held in Doha the capital of Qatar, with the presence of high-ranking Taliban officials and the United States, which triggered reactions from some women and critics.

