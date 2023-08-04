Amirabdollahian: Iran-Pakistan trade volume has risen to over $2.3 billion

Amirabdollahian, currently on an official visit to Pakistan, addressed a gathering of traders and business leaders in Karachi on Friday afternoon. He said the trade volume underscores the dynamic economic relationship between the two nations.

Iran’s top diplomat emphasized the significance of Pakistan as a neighbor for Iran, pointing out that the two countries share more than 900 kilometers of land border and have deep-rooted historical, cultural, and religious ties.

“In this regard, in recent years, effective measures have been taken to expand the relations between the two countries, especially in the economic field,” he said.

“For example, with the cooperation of both sides, two new border terminals have been opened in the areas of ​​Rimdan-Gabed and Pishin-Mand along the common border,” he added.

Additionally, the foreign minister said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed for the opening of six joint border markets.