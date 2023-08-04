English
China to attend talks on Ukraine in Saudi Arabia

China to attend talks on Ukraine

SHAFAQNA-China would send a senior official to Saudi Arabia for weekend talks on finding a peaceful settlement to the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian and Western diplomats hope the meeting in Jeddah of national security advisers and other senior officials from some 40 countries will agree on key principles for a future peace settlement to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Chinese Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui will visit Jeddah for the talks, China’s foreign ministry said on Friday.

Source:  newarab

www.shafaqna.com

