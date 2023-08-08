Tunisia: Impact of rising living costs on traditions and customs

SHAFAQNA- In the midst of inflation and increasing marriage expenses, buying gold is no longer a primary detail in Tunisian wedding ceremonies, and it has become a secondary consideration for many people on the verge of marriage.

According to Shafaqna, buying gold is a part of traditions and customs in Tunisia, with the amount of the gift varying across regions and individuals based on their financial conditions.

“Amani Safar” a person who is preparing for her wedding stated: “She and her spouse agreed to prioritize preparing their home and avoiding expensive customs. Buying jewellery for the bride used to be a fundamental condition, but nowadays, there have been significant changes in these traditions, and families are satisfied with minimal requirements. Some have even abandoned these customs, and buying gold is no longer considered a necessity.”

In addition to wedding ceremonies, buying gold is linked to agricultural activities in Tunisia, as it is customary for Tunisian farmers to gift jewellery to their spouses and daughters as a sign of appreciation for their support and assistance after the harvest. However, this year, the impact of years of drought on the agricultural sector affected gold purchases. Most farmers in wheat-producing regions couldn’t even cover production costs, leading them to give up this tradition for the first time in the past twenty years.

